Oct 24 Drugmaker Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc
said the U.S. health regulator had raised issues related
to investigations and environmental monitoring at its plant in
Portugal.
The Jordanian company said it had received a warning letter
from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday following
an inspection of the plant in March.
Shares in the company, which makes and markets branded and
non-branded generics and injectibles, fell 3.5 percent in early
trading on the London Stock Exchange on Friday.
Hikma produces powder, liquid and lyophilised injectible
drugs at the Portugal plant. The injectibles business accounted
for 39 percent of the company's revenue in 2013.
Hikma said it would work with the FDA to resolve all
outstanding issues and did not anticipate any impact on
manufacturing or distribution of products from the plant.
The company also said that it did not believe the warning
would impact its financial guidance for the year.
"The fact that it took seven months for the FDA to issue
this warning letter ... suggests that the FDA does not consider
this issue as posing an immediate threat to public health and is
therefore unlikely to request the plant to be closed," UBS
analysts wrote in a note.
Hikma had received an FDA warning letter on its Eatontown
facility in New Jersey in February 2012 and suspended
manufacturing at the plant.
The facility underwent extensive remediation work last year
before receiving the go-ahead to restart operations in April.
"Although on the face of it this letter is not a particular
worry, it will remind investors that pharmaceutical
manufacturing is not without risk and in fact Hikma itself has
benefited in recent years from manufacturing constraints of
competitor Hospira Inc," Panmure Gordon analyst Savvas
Neophytou said in a note to clients.
Hikma shares were down 3.2 percent at 1839 pence at 0729
GMT.
