(Adds details, analysts' comments, share movement)

Oct 24 Drugmaker Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc said the U.S. health regulator had raised issues related to investigations and environmental monitoring at its plant in Portugal.

The Jordanian company said it had received a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday following an inspection of the plant in March.

Shares in the company, which makes and markets branded and non-branded generics and injectibles, fell 3.5 percent in early trading on the London Stock Exchange on Friday.

Hikma produces powder, liquid and lyophilised injectible drugs at the Portugal plant. The injectibles business accounted for 39 percent of the company's revenue in 2013.

Hikma said it would work with the FDA to resolve all outstanding issues and did not anticipate any impact on manufacturing or distribution of products from the plant.

The company also said that it did not believe the warning would impact its financial guidance for the year.

"The fact that it took seven months for the FDA to issue this warning letter ... suggests that the FDA does not consider this issue as posing an immediate threat to public health and is therefore unlikely to request the plant to be closed," UBS analysts wrote in a note.

Hikma had received an FDA warning letter on its Eatontown facility in New Jersey in February 2012 and suspended manufacturing at the plant.

The facility underwent extensive remediation work last year before receiving the go-ahead to restart operations in April.

"Although on the face of it this letter is not a particular worry, it will remind investors that pharmaceutical manufacturing is not without risk and in fact Hikma itself has benefited in recent years from manufacturing constraints of competitor Hospira Inc," Panmure Gordon analyst Savvas Neophytou said in a note to clients.

Hikma shares were down 3.2 percent at 1839 pence at 0729 GMT. (Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)