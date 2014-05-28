May 28 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc
* Hikma pharmaceutical - acquisition
* Signed an asset purchase agreement with Ben Venue
Laboratories Inc., a member of Boehringer Ingelheim Group of
Companies
* Deal for a total consideration of up to $300 million
* A further $75 million in contingent cash payments will be
paid, subject to achievement of performance-related milestones,
over a period of five years.
* Hikma has entered into an exclusivity arrangement with
Boehringer Ingelheim Group to potentially acquire substantially
all of assets of Ben Venue manufacturing facility in Bedford,
Ohio
* Transaction highlights slightly dilutive to adjusted EPS
in 2014 and 2015, with strong EPS accretion thereafter as
acquired products are re- introduced to market
