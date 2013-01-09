BRIEF-Dova pharmaceuticals files for IPO of up to $74.8 million
* Dova Pharmaceuticals - intend to apply for listing of common stock on the nasdaq global market under the symbol "Dova."
LONDON Jan 9 Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC : * Hikma pharmaceutical - acquisition * To acquire the egyptian company for pharmaceuticals & chemical industries * will pay cash consideration of EGP 142.4 million upon
closing, or approximately USD 22.2 million * deal adds a portfolio of 35 products in 46 dosage forms and strengths
* Athenex Inc says currently expect the initial public offering price to be between $11.00 and $13.00 per share