Aug 20 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc
* Interim dividend 0.07 USD per share
* H1 group revenue increased by 16 pct to $738 million
* H1 group adjusted operating margin rose to 33.2 pct, up
from 29.6 pct,
* H1 profit attributable to shareholders increased by 132
pct to $169 million
* Interim dividend of 7.0 cents per share, in line with
first half of 2013
* Special dividend of 4.0 cents per share, reflecting
exceptionally strong market opportunities in us businesses in
first half of 2014
* H1 global injectables revenue grew 41 pct, with an
adjusted operating margin of 41.0 pct
