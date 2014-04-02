BRIEF-Atossa receives positive interim review from safety committee in Endoxifen study
* Atossa Genetics receives positive interim review from independent safety committee in phase 1 Endoxifen dose escalation study
April 2 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc -
* Announces successful resolution to US FDA warning letter at Eatontown facility
* Announces that we have received a close-out letter from us fda that lifts warning letter received in february 2012 in respect of its eatontown facility in new jersey, which provides oral products for us market
* Successfully resolves all issues raised by us fda in february 2012 and all subsequent communications
* "Pleased to report that we have brought Eatontown facility back into compliance with US FDA" - CEO
* Expect generics business to deliver revenue of around $170 million in 2014, with an adjusted operating margin of above 25 pct
* We are investing in our pipeline of oral and other non-injectable product forms, whilst continuing to look for further product acquisition opportunities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Atossa Genetics receives positive interim review from independent safety committee in phase 1 Endoxifen dose escalation study
* Phase 1/2 clinical trial of Agenus' anti-PD-1 antibody begins