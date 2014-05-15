BRIEF-RTI Surgical expands line of tissue matrices in international markets
* Announces expansion of its extensive line of tissue matrices in international markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc :
* Has made a strong start to year and pleased to be reiterating guidance for 2014 of around 5 pct group revenue growth
* In branded, continue to expect revenue growth of around 10 pct in 2014 and adjusted operating margin in line with 2013
* Successfully returned Eatontown facility to regulatory compliance earlier this year
* Upgrading expectations for adjusted operating margin in injectables to around 35 pct
* Continue to expect generics business to deliver revenue of around $170 million in 2014, with an adjusted operating margin of above 25 pct
* Expect this strong performance to continue and we reiterate our guidance of above 20 pct revenue growth for global injectables business for full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces expansion of its extensive line of tissue matrices in international markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Johnson & johnson sees Actelion acquisition adding 35-50 cents to EPS in 2018