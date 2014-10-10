Oct 10 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc
* Notes that us district court for district of delaware has
granted takeda pharmaceuticals u.s. a motion for a temporary
restraining order in relation to further distribution of hikma's
fda-approved colchicine 0.6mg capsules
* Litigation will continue later this month and hikma will
work constructively for a positive outcome.
* Hikma received fda approval of its new drug application
for colchicine 0.6mg capsules on 30 september 2014.
