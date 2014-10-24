Oct 24 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc
* Received a warning letter from U.S. Food and Drug
Administration on Oct 23, 2014 related to inspection of its
manufacturing facility in Portugal in march 2014
* Agency raised issues related to investigations and
environmental monitoring at facility
* Hikma takes this matter very seriously and will work with
FDA to fully resolve all outstanding issues
* At this point, Hikma does not anticipate that warning
letter will impact manufacturing or distribution of products
manufactured in its Portugal facility
* Does not believe that it will impact its financial
guidance for 2014
