Nov 6 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc :
* Raises guidance for 2014 to group revenue growth of around
7 pct
* Global injectables business is performing well, as we
continue to capture specific market opportunities in US
* Raising guidance in injectables business to around 25 pct
revenue growth in 2014, with adjusted operating margin of above
35 pct
* Revenue in our branded business is broadly in line with
last year
* Continue to expect branded business to deliver low single
digit revenue growth for full year, with an adjusted operating
margin of around 21 pct
* Now expect generics business to deliver revenue of around
$215 million in 2014, with an adjusted operating margin of
around 55 pct
* Guidance for 2014 does not reflect any contribution from
colchicine
