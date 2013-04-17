* Received approaches for unit earlier this year
* Shares fall 6 pct
LONDON, April 17 Hikma Pharmaceuticals
said on Wednesday it would keep its fast-growing injectables
business after weighing up a number of unsolicited approaches
for the unit.
Jordan-based Hikma said in March that it was assessing third
party interest in the business, although it was not seeking a
sale.
Suitors were attracted to the quality of its products and
the growth prospects for the unit, which is the second-biggest
supplier of generic drugs injected by a syringe in the United
States.
Several rivals were hit by quality problems last year,
helping Hikma's injectables revenue rise by nearly half.
Analysts said when the approaches were announced in March
that the unit could fetch between $1 billion and $2 billion.
Shares in Hikma, which hit an all-time high of 1,048 pence
on April 2, were trading 6 percent lower at 925 pence by 0732
GMT after the prospects of a sale receded.
Chief Executive Said Darwazah said that retaining and
continuing to invest in injectables was the best option for
shareholders.
"Injectables offers excellent long-term growth prospects and
will remain an integral part of our overall growth strategy," he
said.
"By retaining the business, we will also continue to benefit
from our diversified business model, which combines our global
Injectables business with our oral generic business in the
United States and our extensive presence and experience in the
Middle East and North Africa."