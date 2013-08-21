Aug 21 Hikma Pharmaceuticals said it expected full-year revenue to rise 20 percent as strong sales of its generic antibiotic doxycycline in the United States continue and reported a 93 percent jump in first-half profit.

The company, which makes and sells branded and generic drugs, said profit before tax rose to $111.6 million in the six months ended June 30, from $57.8 million a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Hikma's pretax profit rose 158 percent.

Revenue increased 20 percent to $638.3 million.

Hikma shares closed at 1090 pence on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange.