March 12 Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC : * In 2014, expect revenue growth of 5 pct * Final dividend $0.13/shr * Total dividend $0.20/shr * Group FY revenue increased 23 pct to $1,365 million * FY adjusted operating margin rose to 30.3 pct from 17.5 pct, reflecting significant improvement in generics and injectables margins * FY profit attributable to shareholders increased 112 pct to $212 million * On adjusted basis, profit attributable to shareholders rose 128% to $274 million * Generics revenue increased 158 pct to $268 million, reflecting very strong doxycycline sales * Global injectables revenue increased 14 pct, driven by a strong performance in the US * Says confident about the prospects for 2014 * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here