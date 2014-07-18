BRIEF-Paul Hough to join Bottomline Technologies board
* Paul Hough to join Bottomline Technologies board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 18 Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit up 54.2 percent y/y at 1.52 billion yuan ($245.02 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1wD1uO3
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2036 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Paul Hough to join Bottomline Technologies board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Visa-free travel helps Chinese bring in workers-union leader