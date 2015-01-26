Shareholder advisors challenge SAP board in row over pay
FRANKFURT, May 6 Leading shareholder advisors have called on SAP investors to oppose the supervisory board of Europe's largest technology company in a dispute over management pay.
Jan 26 Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co Ltd
* Says 2014 preliminary net profit up 52.4 percent y/y at 4.7 billion yuan ($752.02 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1D8FiQt
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2498 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
FRANKFURT, May 6 Leading shareholder advisors have called on SAP investors to oppose the supervisory board of Europe's largest technology company in a dispute over management pay.
* Polls predict Macron on course for comfortable win over Le Pen