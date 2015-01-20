HONG KONG Jan 20 Hangzhou Hikvision Digital
Technology, one of the world's largest suppliers of
video surveillance equipment, plans a Hong Kong share offering
of up to $1 billion as soon as the second quarter of 2015, IFR
reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the deal.
China International Capital Corp (CICC) and Morgan Stanley
are working on the transaction, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters
publication.
The Shenzhen-listed company unveiled plans for the Hong Kong
share sale in December, without specifying the timing or size
for the deal.
Hikvision didn't immediately respond to a Reuters emailed
request for comment on the share sale plans.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau and Ken Wang of IFR; Writing by Elzio
Barreto; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)