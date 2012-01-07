* Former bank IT worker lives in northeast Swiss village

* Neighbours say he kept to himself and drove too fast

* Man has checked himself into a clinic - Swiss media

By Oliver Hirt

WEINFELDEN, Switzerland, Jan 7 The whistleblower at the heart of a trading scandal haunting the Swiss central bank chief was a recluse who worried some neighbours by speeding through the streets of his village in his jeep.

Reuters spoke to several residents of the village near the town of Weinfelden in northeast Switzerland, some of whom had direct contact with the 39-year-old IT worker, sacked by Sarasin private bank for his alleged role in the affair.

They painted a picture of a man who kept to himself, rarely interacting with others in the tightly-knit community.

"He was strange. Once children rang his bell on New Year's Eve and he chased them halfway down the street," said one village woman who asked not to be named.

The man is accused of leaking details of a controversial currency trade made by the wife of SNB chief Philipp Hildebrand three weeks before he imposed a cap on the soaring Swiss franc.

Hildebrand held a news conference on Thursday at which he denied any wrongdoing and rebuffed calls by Swiss media and its largest political party to resign.

He said he learned of the trade, which yielded a sizeable profit, a day after the fact. Hildebrand has vowed to tighten the rules for central bank employees and boost transparency.

The case cuts to the heart of Switzerland's cherished banking secrecy, which has come under attack in recent years as cash-strapped governments crack down on banks shielding the world's wealthy from the taxman.

Reuters has learned the identity of the alleged whistleblower, but for legal reasons has decided not to publish his name.

The man is said to have handed the information to lawyer and school friend Hermann Lei, who has close links to Christoph Blocher, a leading member of the right-wing Swiss People's Party (SVP) and Hildebrand's fiercest critic.

Blocher, who has described his role as "the postman" in the affair, approached the Swiss government with his concerns about the transactions at the end of last year.

Sarasin, the private bank where he worked and gained access to details of the currency trade by Hildebrand's wife Kashya, has sacked him and filed charges with the Zurich public prosecutor's office. The man has checked himself into a clinic for a few days, according to Swiss media.

DRIVING

In the village nestled in the rolling Thurgau countryside, some neighbours said he had alienated them.

"A lot of people with kids were bothered by how fast he drove through the streets with his Jeep Cherokee," the woman resident said.

"Sometimes he would chat, sometimes not at all. He didn't seek contact with others. When he first lived here he came to the street party once, but didn't come again."

She said he had bought the house next to his own because he wanted to "choose his own neighbours".

Another resident said the former bank worker had lived "withdrawn" from others in the village, but expressed some sympathy for him.

"They go after the man on the street, but let the big shots get off Scot free," he told Reuters.

The man lives on the outskirts of the village in a modern white house built into a slope and overlooking rolling hills and a stream. Blinds were closed on the windows.

A member of the SVP, he worked at Swiss private bank Julius Baer from 2003 before switching to Sarasin in 2007, according to the directory of Swiss business.

"He had a girlfriend when he moved here, but the relationship fell apart. I believe he's lived alone of late," the woman resident said.

Villagers did not seem ruffled by a scandal that has made headlines across the world and threatens to tarnish the reputation of the country's central bank.

"Most people think it's exciting, that something's going on," said the owner of a restaurant in a neighbouring village.