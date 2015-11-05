(Dan Hill introduced the use of facial coding in market
research. He is the author of four books, including
"Emotionomics." His company, Sensory Logic, has worked with
nearly half the world's top 100 consumer-oriented businesses,
and also received 10 U.S. patents. The opinions expressed here
are his own.)
By Dan Hill
Nov 5 Though key issues may vary, a candidate's
signature facial expressions rarely do. In Carly Fiorina's case,
she dominates the field of 2016 Republican presidential
contenders in one particular look: It signals disgust. With a
lower-lip depressor movement, her lower lip pulls down and out,
causing the lip to stretch wider and the chin to momentarily
flatten.
This movement is one of the five principal ways to express
disgust. The emotion is more commonly signaled by the upper lip
curling or the nose wrinkling, in keeping with its actual
meaning. Disgust is about rejection, about viscerally protecting
oneself from what you perceive as "poisonous." Fiorina uses it
to reject the status quo.
Fiorina curled her upper lip during last week's debate on
CNBC, for example, as she discussed the need to "cut the
bureaucracy" at Hewlett-Packard when she was its chief
executive. The expression was evident in the first debate as
well, when she analyzed President Barack Obama's "false choices"
in negotiating with Iran. She also wrinkled her nose. One
strikingly on-message but off-emotion moment occurred during the
CNBC debate: Fiorina's words were positive about small
businesses, yet her nose wrinkled as she said them.
The lower-lip depressor, however, is Fiorina's signature
expression of disgust - one often associated with bitterness.
The bitter look came courtesy of a host of topics in the third
Republican debate. It finished the rhetorical question of "Who's
going to get [tax reform] done?" and accompanied her comments
about needing to hold chief executives criminally liable for
malfeasance. It was most apparent as she stated that her GOP
opponents all have "good plans."
Displaying happiness isn't Fiorina's forte. Reagan-esque
optimism isn't for her.
The CNBC moderators opened the debate by asking each
candidate to name a personal weakness. Fiorina said she had been
told that she "didn't smile enough." Actually, she does smile,
occasionally. For example, she smiled broadly that night when
assuring fellow Republicans she can "beat Hillary Clinton."
Fiorina's biggest smile, however, wasn't really a smile. It
was a grim, sarcastic grin that can often also signal disgust.
She used it in fending off a question about being fired by
Hewlett-Packard. She flashed it while talking about
"disagreements in the board room" that led to her dismissal.
Smiles as genuine expressions of happiness or enjoyment
offer warmth and a sense of openness. A real smile is the
equivalent of an emotive embrace. But Fiorina's smile brings
only a hint of warmth.
Instead, Fiorina uses it to serve the cause of sarcasm about
the status quo or withering scorn for other leaders. A mention
of "crony capitalism," for example, will likely bring forth this
smile. In past debates, Fiorina used it when talking about
Obama's or Donald Trump's leadership abilities. Or when Fiorina
declared that the entire existing "political class has failed"
the citizens of America.
In addition to disgust, Fiorina is characterized by another
visceral, tough emotion - anger. The skin below her eyes
tightens at times when she speaks. But it's tense lips - evident
during her fierce denunciation of Planned Parenthood or her
sharp response to Trump's patronizing comments regarding her
looks - that signal Fiorina's anger most often.
Taken together, her lower lip pressing downward (the left
side in particular), along with the anger and cold smiles,
summarizes Fiorina emotionally. She's promising not to
"sugarcoat" things like other career politicians do - and it
doesn't look like she will.
Women candidates often face the lurking - and sometimes
expressed - question of whether they are "too soft" to be
commander-in-chief. But that might not be a problem for Fiorina.
Want something done in Washington? No doubt, Fiorina has the
tenacity, the fortitude, you could even say the vehemence to
attempt it. That truth is written all over her face.
