(Dan Hill introduced the use of facial coding in market
research. He is the author of four books, including
"Emotionomics." His company, Sensory Logic, has worked with
nearly half the world's top 100 consumer-oriented businesses,
and also received 10 U.S. patents. The opinions expressed here
are his own.)
By Dan Hill
Feb 2 Donald Trump jousts with all the other
candidates for the Republican presidential nomination, but his
critiques of Senator Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) have taken an odd
tack. The New York developer repeatedly talks about the way
Rubio perspires during debates, even to the point of sending him
a "care package" of 24 bottles of water.
The GOP establishment is reportedly considering Rubio as the
best potential non-Trump candidate, yet the first-term senator
still appears to be the most anxious in the field, judging by
his facial expressions.
If Rubio has a signature expression, it's the lip stretcher
- an accepted sign of fear. You could see it at the conclusion
of perhaps half his answers, during the previous debates:
Rubio's lips pull back laterally, widening his mouth and making
his lips flatten and stretch, especially on the right side of
his mouth.
Rubio's lip stretcher movement is always quick - essentially
a micro-expression of anxiety. It is so brief it could escape
notice, if not for two factors. One, it happens so often. Two,
it is often accompanied by what is called a "lip suck," when the
lips pull back into the mouth - notably the lower lip in Rubio's
case. He pulls the outer portion of his lips inside the mouth,
covering the teeth, while the skin below his lower lip
stretches, flattening the chin boss, which is the area just
above the jaw line.
Now, a lip suck, a sort of nervous tick, doesn't officially
qualify as a signal of anxiety, according to the rules of facial
coding. But the movement can be viewed as akin to biting your
fingernails. Combined with the lip stretcher, it helps create
the impression that Rubio is, despite his smiles, not fully at
ease in a debate.
Over the last two Republican debates, Rubio often seemed out
of his comfort zone during exchanges with rivals. In the
mid-December debate, Rubio mixed it up with his fellow
first-term Senators Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and Rand Paul (R-Ky.) for
extended periods. Talking about Libya, Rubio followed four lip
stretchers with a lip suck and a trembling lower lip. In the
most recent debate, during a dust-up with New Jersey Governor
Chris Christie, the lip-pull and lip-suck combination was
notable.
Nor is that the only evidence of Rubio's "stage fright." His
right eyebrow sometimes lifts at the outward corner, which can
signal anxiety as well as surprise.
Those two emotions are linked, because surprises can change
the status quo - which might be viewed by some as a threat. When
talking about threats to U.S. national security, for example,
Rubio frequently raises his eyebrows - perhaps signaling fear of
what else could befall America, such as the massacre in San
Bernardino, California.
Raised eyebrows can, however, also be a deliberate, if
dramatic, facial expression to emphasize a specific comment. Are
Rubio's many instances of raised eyebrows a rhetorical gesture
or a heart-felt expression? That's one question the candidate's
repeated signs of anxiety raise.
A second question is whether Rubio's flashes of anxiety
support his expressed concerns about the country's fate? Or do
they relate to concerns about his own fate as a candidate? Is
Rubio, an ambitious young politician, worried about how he's
being perceived by voters? Could Rubio be betraying the
vulnerability of his presidential hopes, all wrapped up in a
facial gesture that indicates just how eager he is to please, be
accepted and prevail?
Rubio's fretting suggests a candidate worried that any given
reply may inadvertently derail his dream of reaching the White
House. In the December debate, after Carly Fiorina dismissed
Rubio as a mere first-term senator without executive experience,
Rubio reacted with both a lip-stretcher sign of anxiety and a
sad wince. In contrast, after Cruz attacked Rubio during the
latest debate for his advocacy of expanding the use of green
cards, the Florida senator's expressions varied from eyes-down
sadness to pursed lips of anger to sarcastic smiles during his
rebuttal.
Because Rubio doesn't only project anxiety. He regularly
punctuates his comments with smiles. Never bigger than after his
recital of Cruz's alleged inconsistencies in the recent debate.
In fact, Rubio has showed signs of mastering some of Bill
Clinton's most effective mannerisms. He mixes hopeful, happy
smiles with firm words, as well as hints of scowling, purposeful
anger.
The more optimistic candidates generally prevail in American
politics. Consider Ronald Reagan. Or, another happy warrior,
Franklin D. Roosevelt. At every Republican debate, Rubio has
displayed the biggest smile in the candidates' photo op. He's
also the most given to displaying skeptical smiles during
answers. He noted, for example, that Islamic State doesn't get
its guns thanks to a gun-show registration loophole.
Nonetheless, compared to the other two first-term senators
running for the Republican nomination - Cruz and Senator Rand
Paul (R-Ky.) - Rubio stands apart in being so often given to
fear. While Paul smirks and Cruz resolutely smolders, Rubio
frets.
That's not necessarily a bad thing. It can be a sign of just
how important winning is to Rubio. He asks Americans for their
votes more than the other candidate, for example. The guy wants
to win - and he wants to win now rather than wait his turn for
another election down the road.
(Dan Hill)