By Gerry Shih
| BEIJING, June 25
BEIJING, June 25 Hillhouse Capital Group, the
hedge fund headed by Chinese billionaire Zhang Lei, is in talks
with existing Xiaoju Kuaizhi investors to increase its stake in
the Chinese ride-sharing firm, according to a person familiar
with the matter.
Such a deal would see Hillhouse further add to its bets on
the ride-sharing market. The hedge fund has agreed in recent
days to lead a $1 billion debt-financing deal with global leader
Uber, separate sources have said.
The hedge fund's current stake in Xiaoju Kuaizhi is under 10
percent, according to the person familiar with the matter, and
the size of the proposed share purchases is unknown.
Hillhouse is holding talks with Xiaoju Kuaizhi's early
venture capital investors, the source said, with large,
late-stage investors including Alibaba Group Holding
and Japan's Softbank not expected to sell shares to the
fund.
The talks are independent of a new fundraising effort
officially kicked off last week by Xiaoju Kuaizhi to seek an
additional $1.5 billion in capital. The sum has been raised to
$2 billion in recent days due to strong investor demand for
shares, sources said.
Sources close to Xiaoju Kuaizhi, which dominates the Chinese
market, have played down any suggestion that Hillhouse's
dealings with the two ride-sharing companies could pose a
conflict of interest.
They say the investment in U.S. company Uber will go toward
its global operations and not toward competing with Xiaoju
Kuaizhi in China, where Uber operates a separately-financed
subsidiary but has struggled for traction.
Xiaoju Kuaizhi and Uber declined to comment. Hillhouse did
not respond to a request for comment.
Xiaoju Kuaizhi was formed in February through the merger of
China's two leading ride-hailing companies, Didi Dache and
Kuaidi Dache, holding a combined 90 percent market share.
Hillhouse's current stake in Xiaoju Kuaizhi stems from through
an earlier investment in Didi Dache.
The $2 billion fundraising would value Xiaoju Kuaizhi at $15
billion. Credit Suisse and China Renaissance are advising the
company on the fundraising.
(Additional reporting by Paul Carsten in Beijing and Denny
Thomas in Hong Kong; Editing by Pravin Char)