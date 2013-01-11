Jan 11 Hilliard Lyons, the Louisville, Kentucky-based brokerage firm, said on Friday it added a team of two veteran advisers from Scott & Stringfellow who managed $175 million in client assets.

Advisers Donald McDonald and Carol Carson moved to Hilliard Lyons after roughly a decade with Richmond, Virginia-based Scott & Stringfellow, the Richmond, Virginia-based investment banking and brokerage subsidiary of BB&T Corporation.

McDonald, who has worked in the industry for 30 years, joined as a senior vice president, while Carson, a 13-year industry veteran, joined as a vice president.

The advisers are based in Greenville, South Carolina.

Hilliard Lyons, founded in 1854, currently has 70 branches in 12 states across the United States.