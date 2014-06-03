BRIEF-Artisan Partners launches Thematic Fund
* Fund is managed by Christopher Smith Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 3 Hillshire Brands Co said it would "provide information" to bidders Pilgrim's Pride Corp and Tyson Foods Inc and conduct talks with both parties.
Tyson Foods and Pilgrim's Pride made separate offers last week to buy Hillshire, the maker of Jimmy Dean and Hillshire sausages. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Fund is managed by Christopher Smith Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Chinacache reports adjusted fourth quarter and full year 2016 results from new value-added tax treatment