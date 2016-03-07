NEW YORK, March 7 A timeshare unit of Hilton
Worldwide Holdings Inc agreed to pay $250,500 and
improve its business practices to settle charges it made
hundreds of unsolicited telemarketing sales calls to New Yorkers
who had signed up for the National Do Not Call Registry.
Governor Andrew Cuomo, who announced the settlement on
Monday, said Hilton Grand Vacations Co. violated the state's "Do
Not Call" law by making 334 unsolicited calls to 133 people who
had registered not to receive them.
The accord will help "ensure that residents who opt out of
receiving promotional calls are not forced to deal with these
harassing messages," Cuomo said.
As part of the settlement, Hilton Grand Vacations agreed to
limit future calls but can place some calls to people with whom
Hilton already does business, Cuomo said. The unit did not admit
wrongdoing and cooperated with the state probe.
Hilton Grand Vacations did not immediately respond to
requests for comment. Its parent operates hotels under brands
such as Hilton, DoubleTree, Embassy Suites and Waldorf Astoria.
On Feb. 26, Hilton said it planned to spin off Hilton Grand
Vacations into a new public company that would manage nearly 50
resorts in the United States and Europe.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Dan
Grebler)