By Greg Roumeliotis and Olivia Oran
Aug 7 Blackstone Group LP has selected
banks to lead an initial public offering of Hilton Worldwide Inc
as it prepares to bring one of the largest leveraged buyouts
back to the stock market, three people familiar with the matter
said on Wednesday.
The IPO is expected to come in the first half of 2014, two
of the people said.
Hilton has selected Deutsche Bank AG, Goldman
Sachs Group Inc, Bank of America Corp and Morgan
Stanley to lead the deal, the three sources told Reuters.
Deutsche Bank, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Morgan
Stanley and Blackstone declined to comment. Hilton could not be
immediately reached for comment.
Founded in 1919 by Conrad Hilton, Hilton owns 3,900 hotels
in 90 countries under 10 different brands including Waldorf
Astoria, Hilton, DoubleTree, Embassy Suites and Homewood Suites.
Blackstone took Hilton private in 2007 for $26.7 billion, in
one of the largest leveraged buyouts that preceded the 2008
global financial crisis.
Once seen an example of the perils of buying large companies
through excessive borrowing, Hilton was cited by Blackstone at
its public investor day in May as a real estate investment that
has seen "a substantial recovery in performance".
Hilton's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization are forecast to be 58 percent higher in 2013
compared with 2009, according to a presentation to Blackstone
shareholders.
As stock markets have improved, private equity firms have
sought to sell portfolio companies acquired during the buyout
boom of 2005 to 2008.
IPOs this year from private-equity backed companies include
industrial and construction supplies company HD Supply Holdings
Inc, child care operator Bright Horizons Family
Solutions Inc, cruise line operator Norwegian Cruise
Line Holdings Ltd and communications technology company
West Corp.
The Wall Street Journal reported on the appointment of banks
for the Hilton IPO earlier on Wednesday.