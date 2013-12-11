Dec 11 Hilton Worldwide Inc, the world's largest
hotel operator, raised roughly $2.26 billion in its IPO on
Wednesday after pricing shares toward the high end of the range.
Backed by private equity and real estate firm Blackstone
Group LP, Hilton priced its shares at $20. The company
and existing shareholders offered 112.8 million shares at a
range of $18 to $21.
The Blackstone funds that bought Hilton aren't selling any
shares in the offering.
Blackstone took Hilton private in 2007 for $26.7 billion,
including debt, in one of the largest leveraged buyouts before
the 2008 global financial crisis.