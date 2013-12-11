By Olivia Oran
Dec 11 Hilton Worldwide Inc, the
world's largest hotel operator, raised roughly $2.34 billion in
its initial public offering on Wednesday after pricing shares
toward the high end of the range.
Backed by private equity and real estate firm Blackstone
Group LP, Hilton priced its shares at $20. The company
and existing shareholders sold 117.6 million shares. They had
offered 112.8 million shares at an expected range of $18 to $21.
The Blackstone funds that bought Hilton are not selling any
shares in the offering. Hilton Worldwide shares will begin
trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday under the
ticker symbol "HLT."
Blackstone took Hilton private in 2007 for $26.7 billion,
including debt, in one of the largest leveraged buyouts before
the 2008 global financial crisis.
The IPO gives Blackstone an equity valuation of $19.7
billion.
Hilton's IPO was the second biggest float in 2013, behind
oil pipeline holding company Plains GP Holdings LP, which raised
$2.82 billion.
The U.S. hotel industry has been recovering, with room rates
and occupancy levels expected to increase in 2014, according to
PricewaterhouseCoopers. The Dow Jones U.S. Hotels index has
risen nearly 30 percent so far this year.
Blackstone's IPO plans for Hilton come as private equity
firms sell or list assets to take advantage of a surging IPO
market that has been spurred by a market rally and low interest
rates.
Hyatt Hotels Corp raised about $950 million in 2009 in
what was then the largest hotel IPO.
Another Blackstone-backed hotel company, Extended Stay
America Inc, raised about $565 million in November.
Blackstone also plans an IPO of hotel chain La Quinta,
sources previously told Reuters.
The investment firm also listed Brixmor Property Group Inc
earlier this year.
The company said it would use the proceeds from the offering
to repay $1.25 billion in debt.
The Hilton IPO comes after Blackstone refinanced about $13
billion of the hotel chain's debt.
Blackstone has invested in total about $6.4 billion in
Hilton, and the 76.2 percent stake its funds will hold after the
IPO would be worth about $15 billion, meaning it is on course to
make more than 2.3 times its money.
Founded in 1919 by Conrad Hilton, Hilton's brands include
such high-end names as Conrad and Waldorf Astoria.
Hilton, which operates in 90 countries, has more than 4,000
hotels and 670,000 rooms under its umbrella.
The company itself owns or leases 157 hotels, including the
Waldorf Astoria in New York and the Hilton Hawaiian Village.
Deutsche Bank AG, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America
and Morgan Stanley led the offering.