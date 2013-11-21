NEW YORK Nov 21 Hotel operator Hilton Worldwide
Inc, owned by private equity firm Blackstone Group LP,
will increase the size of its initial public offering to about
$2.25 billion, which will let its preferred shareholders sell
about $1 billion of stock, according to a source familiar with
the matter.
The company expects to file with regulators for the new
terms of the IPO in the first week of December, with the
offering expected later in the month, the source said.
The source did not want be identified because the filing on
the new terms has not yet been made public.
The news was previously reported by Bloomberg News.
Blackstone took Hilton private in 2007 in a $26.7 billion
deal, which was one of the largest leveraged buyouts that
preceded the 2008 global financial crisis. In September, Hilton
filed for an IPO to raise $1.25 billion.
Blackstone is hoping the stock market will value Hilton at
around $30 billion, sources previously told Reuters.
Founded in 1919 by Conrad Hilton, the hotel operator's
brands include such high-end names as Conrad and Waldorf
Astoria. Hilton has 4,041 hotels, or 665,667 rooms under its
umbrella, located in 90 countries. The company itself owns or
leases 157 hotels, including the Waldorf Astoria in New York and
the Hilton Hawaiian Village.
Blackstone declined to comment.