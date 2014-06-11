SINGAPORE, June 11 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc
, the world's largest hotel operator by market value,
said it plans to open five more hotels in Myanmar in the next
three years, even as its maiden project in the country is facing
delays.
Hilton has signed management agreements with Eden Group
Company Limited, a business conglomerate in Myanmar, for the
hotels.
Two, which are existing properties, will be rebranded and
open as Hilton hotels in October 2014. The other three are
slated to open in 2016 and 2017, it said in a statement.
A surge in the number of tourists in recent years has
sparked a boom in hotel development in Myanmar, where only six
five-star hotels were in operation at the end of 2013. Hotel and
service apartment operators including Hilton, Accor Group
, Shangri-la Group and Pan Pacific Hotels Group, are
racing to open new hotels in the country.
Hilton's first project in Myanmar, originally scheduled to
open this year, is now expected to open in late 2015 or early
2016, said Martin Rinck, president of Hilton, Asia Pacific.
"Working in an environment such as Myanmar where sometimes
not everything goes like Swiss clockwork, the project is coming
later than expected," Rinck said, adding the delay is not
deterring Hilton from further expansion in the country.
"Hilton really is a company that likes to be on the
forefront, to be the first when it comes to entering emerging
markets."
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)