(Corrects paragraph 2 to says 31 cents per share, not 31 per
share)
April 27 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc,
the owner of the Waldorf Astoria hotel chain, reported a
quarterly profit that more than doubled, helped by tax benefits
and higher room rates.
The net income attributable to stockholders rose to $309
million, or 31 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March
31 from $150 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding tax benefits, Hilton earned 17 cents per share in
the latest quarter.
Revenue rose about 6 percent to $2.75 billion.
