(Corrects paragraph 2 to says 31 cents per share, not 31 per share)

April 27 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, the owner of the Waldorf Astoria hotel chain, reported a quarterly profit that more than doubled, helped by tax benefits and higher room rates.

The net income attributable to stockholders rose to $309 million, or 31 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $150 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding tax benefits, Hilton earned 17 cents per share in the latest quarter.

Revenue rose about 6 percent to $2.75 billion. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)