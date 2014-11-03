(Corrects headline and 1st paragraph to say Blackstone will cut
stake in Hilton by 14 percent, not 9 percent)
Nov 3 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, the
world's largest hotel operator, said Blackstone Group LP
would reduce its stake in the company by 14 percent to about 57
percent.
Blackstone, Hilton's largest shareholder, will sell 90
million of the company's shares, Hilton said on Monday.
The shares are worth $2.27 billion, based on Hilton's
closing price of $25.24 on Friday. The stock was down just under
1 percent at $25.02 in morning trading on Monday.
Blackstone had a stake of 66 percent, valued at $15.10
billion, in Hilton as of June 30, according to a U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission filing.
Blackstone took Hilton private in 2007 for $26.7 billion,
including debt, in one of the largest leveraged buyouts before
the 2008 global financial crisis.
Hilton went public last December with its initial public
offering raising roughly $2.34 billion. Blackstone funds did not
sell any shares in that offering. (reut.rs/1s83c8a)
Hilton's statement on Monday did not say why Blackstone was
selling part of its stake.
The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to
an additional 13.5 million shares, Hilton said.
Deutsche Bank Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co, BofA Merrill
Lynch, Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan, Citigroup, Credit Suisse and
Wells Fargo Securities are the joint book-running managers for
the offering.
Up to Friday's close, Hilton's stock had risen about 26
percent since its IPO.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)