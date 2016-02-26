* REIT to own 70 properties with 35,000 rooms
* Spinoffs to be completed by 2016 end
* Shares rise 8 pct premarket
By Ankit Ajmera
Feb 26 Waldorf Astoria hotels owner Hilton
Worldwide Holdings Inc will spin off most of its real
estate assets into a real estate investment trust, joining a
list of companies turning to the tax-efficient structure to
maximize shareholder returns.
In the past year, companies including casino operator MGM
Resorts International and restaurants owner Darden
Restaurant Inc have announced REITs, which distribute 90
percent of their taxable income to shareholders.
Hilton, which is also spinning off its timeshare business
into a separate publicly traded company, said on Friday that the
REIT would own about 70 hotel properties with 35,000 rooms.
The company's shares rose 8 percent in light premarket
trading.
Hilton owned or leased 144 hotel properties around the world
at the end of 2014. Analysts estimate that the properties are
worth more than $10 billion.
"We think this (the spinoffs) makes sense by simplifying the
businesses and should result in a higher net valuation
multiple," J.P.Morgan analyst Joseph Greff wrote in a note.
The hotel operator expects to complete the spinoffs of both
its real estate assets and its timeshare business, Hilton Grand
Vacations, by the end of the year.
Hilton Grand Vacations manages nearly 50 club resorts in the
United States and Europe. The business accounted for about 12
percent of Hilton's total revenue in the fourth quarter.
The net income attributable to Hilton's shareholders rose
five-fold to $814 million, or 82 cents per share, in the quarter
ended Dec. 31, mainly due to a tax benefit of $640 million.
Excluding items, the company earned 22 cents per share, in
line with the average analyst estimate, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose about 1 percent to $2.86 billion, but missed
the average estimate of $2.96 billion, hurt by a decline in
occupancy and room rates in the Middle East and Africa.
The company's shares were trading at $21.85 before the bell.
Up to Thursday's close, the stock had fallen about 28
percent in the past 12 months, while the Dow Jones U.S. Hotels
index had declined about 17 percent.
Deutsche Bank Securities Inc and Goldman Sachs & Co were
Hilton's financial advisers for the spinoffs.
