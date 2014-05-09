UPDATE 3-UK retail sales post biggest quarterly fall since 2010
* Inflation starting to hammer consumer spending - ONS (Updates with reaction from finance minister and Bank of England)
May 9 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc's quarterly profit nearly quadrupled as increased business and leisure travel drove up occupancy and room rates.
The world's largest hotel operator said its net income attributable to shareholders rose to $123 million, or 12 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $34 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 13 cents per share.
Revenue rose 4 percent to $2.36 billion. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)
April 21 Struggling apparel retailer Bebe Stores Inc said on Friday it would close all its stores by the end of May, barely a month after announcing it was exploring strategic alternatives following four years of losses.