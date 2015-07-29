(Adds details, background, shares)

July 29 Hilton Worldwide Holdings, the owner of Waldorf Astoria and Conrad hotel chains, raised its full-year profit forecast as improvement in the U.S. economy boosts occupancy and room rates.

Hilton, which also reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, said its comparable revenue per available room (RevPAR) rose 5.2 percent in the second quarter.

Overall occupancy rose to 79.2 percent from 78.4 percent.

Occupancy rates at more expensive hotels are expected to hit 65.1 percent in 2015, their highest ever, as travel spending in the United States grows 5.2 percent, statistics firm Statista said in March.

Room rates are also expected to increase by an average 5.3 percent this year, compared with 4.5 percent last year, according to PKF Hospitality Research.

Hilton, which gets about three-quarters of its revenue from the United States, raised its profit forecast for 2015 to 80-84 cents per share from 79-83 cents.

The world's largest hotel operator by market value said it expected comparable RevPAR to rise 4.5-6.5 percent in the third quarter, on a constant-currency basis.

RevPAR is calculated by multiplying a hotel's average daily room rate by its occupancy rate.

Net income attributable to Hilton's shareholders fell to $161 million, or 16 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30 from $209 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 25 cents per share.

Revenue rose 9.6 percent to $2.92 billion.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 23 cents per share and revenue of $2.91 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Hilton's shares rose about 1 percent at $26.67 in thin premarket trading on Wednesday.

Up to Tuesday's close, the stock had risen 1.5 percent this year, while the Dow Jones U.S. Hotel Index had fallen 1.5 percent. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)