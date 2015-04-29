April 29 Hotel operator Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc reported a 22 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher room rates and increased occupancy.

Net income attributable to shareholders rose to $150 million, or 15 cents per share, in the first quarter ending March 31, from $123 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 12 cents per share.

Revenue rose 10 percent to $2.60 billion. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)