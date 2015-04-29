(Adds details)

April 29 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, owner of Waldorf Astoria and Conrad brands of hotels, reported higher-than-expected quarterly revenue, helped by higher room rates and increased occupancy.

System-wide comparable RevPAR, a key metric in the hotel industry, increased 6.6 percent, excluding the impact of currency rate fluctuations, in the first quarter ended March 31 from a year earlier, Hilton said on Wednesday.

RevPAR is calculated by multiplying a hotel's average daily room rate by its occupancy rate.

System-wide occupancy rose 2.1 percent. System-wide average daily rate increased 3.5 percent.

Revenue rose 10 percent to $2.60 billion.

Hilton, the largest listed hotel operator in the United States by market valuation, has been relatively unhurt by the strong dollar as it receives more than three-quarters of its adjusted EBITDA from the U.S. market.

Net income attributable to shareholders rose to $150 million, or 15 cents per share, from $123 million, or 12 cents per share. Excluding items, the company earned 12 cents per share.

Analysts on average expected a profit of 12 cents per share on revenue of $2.41 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Hilton said it now expects a profit of 79-83 cents per share for 2015, up from its earlier forecast of 78-83 cents.

Analysts were expecting a profit of 83 cents per share on revenue of $11.02 billion.

A strong GDP growth forecast and increased inbound travel to the United States have encouraged hotel operators.

McLean, Virginia-based Hilton's shares have risen 12.8 percent this year. The Dow Jones U.S. Travel & Leisure Index has risen 4.29 percent. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)