Dec 16 Hotel operator Hilton Worldwide Holdings
Inc plans to spin off its hotel properties into a REIT,
a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
The spinoff will be tax free and the company has already
sought the blessing of the Internal Revenue Service, the person
said.
Hilton, which owns the Waldorf Astoria and Conrad hotel
chains, was not immediately available to comment.
The transaction could involve a large chunk of the hotels
Hilton owns, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people
familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1lQGhlR)
The spinoff could be announced as soon as early next year,
according to the WSJ, which first reported the news.
Hilton, which owns or leases 147 hotels around the world,
raised its full-year profit forecast in October, helped by
higher occupancy and room rates.
Hilton's shares spiked as much as 11 percent after the WSJ
report, which came just before the markets closed on Wednesday.
The stock closed up 5.2 percent at $22.45.
(Reporting by Mike Stone in New York and Radhika Rukmangadhan
in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)