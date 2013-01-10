BRIEF-ADM to end production at wheat mill in Chicago when new mill in Illinois is operational
* New facility will have a daily milling capacity of 30,000 cwts, and ability to grind soft and hard wheat varieties
LONDON Jan 10 Hilton Food Group PLC : * group has performed in line with the board's expectations during the 52 weeks ended 30th December * Trading environment across Europe is expected to remain challenging in 2013 * Entered into a joint venture agreement with woolworths limited
* Carnival Corporation & PLC announces exchange rate for quarterly dividend