BRIEF-Ningbo Jifeng Auto Parts announces FY 2016 dividend payment
* Co plans to use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 2.4 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016
March 27 Hilton Food Group Plc :
* FY revenue rose 9.1 pct to 1.12 bln stg
* Final dividend 9.1 pence per share
* Revenue growth of 9.1 pct, with increases in UK, Denmark and Holland
* FY operating profit of 25.8 mln stg (2012: 26.0 mln stg)
* Net income in 2013 at 17.8 mln stg was 1.4 pct higher than in 2012 (17.6 mln stg)
* During 2014 material capital expenditure will be incurred at facilities in Huntingdon which will enable planned UK volume increases for Tesco
* CEO says capital expenditure over this period has totalled over 165 mln stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to pay cash 6.42 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment