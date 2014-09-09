BRIEF-Nile Cotton Ginning nine-month loss widens
* Nine-month net loss EGP 70.1 million versus loss of EGP 9.2 million year ago
Sept 9 Hilton Food Group Plc
* Half year revenue fell 0.3 percent to 592.3 million stg
* Interim dividend 3.8 pence per share
* Operating profit for first 28 weeks of 2014, at £13.6m, was 1.1%
* Looking ahead to remainder of 2014, currency headwinds could well continue along with pressure from constrained consumer expenditure in europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit aftr tax EGP 135.6 million versus loss of EGP 11.5 million year ago