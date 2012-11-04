Himachal Pradesh goes to the polls on Sunday, November 4. Here are some facts and figures for the state assembly elections.
Chief Minister - Prem Kumar Dhumal
Political party - Bharatiya Janata Party
PARTY POSITIONS IN ASSEMBLY:
Bharatiya Janata Party - 41 MLAs
Indian National Congress - 23 MLAs
Independents - 3 MLAs
Bahujan Samaj Party - 1 MLA
Total seats in Assembly - 68
Date of election - November 4, 2012
Date of counting of votes - December 20, 2012
Number of voters - 46,08,359
Number of polling booths - 7,253
Parties in fray (recognised): BJP, Congress, Himachal Lokhit Party, Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, CPI-M, NCP and Swabhiman Party, CPI, Shiv Sena and Independents.
