BRIEF-Apple to offer two-part potential euro-denominated notes
* Apple Inc - to offer two-part potential euro-denominated notes - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 Himacs Ltd :
* Says Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu to replace Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC as new audior, effective June 17
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/a7WDQf
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Apple Inc - to offer two-part potential euro-denominated notes - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Digital Power says anticipated net income may not match co's growth in gross revenues, may continue to experience losses through 2017, 2018 - SEC filing