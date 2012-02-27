* Hi-Mart says will co-operate on investigation
* First-round bids originally due by end Feb -sources
* Auction had attracted interest from Tesco -sources
* Hi-Mart, Eugene shares down daily limit of 15 pct
By Ju-min Park
SEOUL, Feb 27 A planned sale of a
controlling stake in South Korea's Hi-Mart Co Ltd
was rocked by allegations of embezzlement and tax evasion by
senior executives at the electronics retailer, which sent the
shares of the company plunging on Monday.
Initial bids for the $778 million stake, which attracted
interest from domestic retailers and likely from British grocer
Tesco plc, were due before the end of February, sources
told Reuters previously..
"Potential buyers will be notified of a detailed schedule
later after discussions with the sale manager," the top three
shareholders of Hi-Mart, including diversified company Eugene
Corp, said in a joint statement.
Shares in Hi-Mart and Eugene both tumbled by the daily limit
of 15 percent on Monday.
Hi-Mart's headquarters were raided on Saturday as part of a
probe into alleged embezzlement and tax evasion by senior
executives, an official at the Supreme Prosecutors' Office said
on Monday, confirming an earlier media report.
That raid and the plunge in Hi-Mart's shares are a blow to
the auction. The top three shareholders had appointed Citigroup
Inc to advise on the sale and the 57.6 percent combined
stake up for grabs was worth around $900 million before the
shares tumbled on Monday.
"Uncertainties are expected to rise further as the sale
process got pushed back," said Lee Tal-mi, an analyst at Solomon
Investment & Securities. "The uncertainty may reduce if the
process gets started again. But we don't exactly know when that
can happen," Lee added.
The investigation involves senior executives including the
CEO, who also plans to sell his stake, the official added.
Eugene holds 31.34 percent of Hi-Mart, CEO Sun Jong-koo owns
17.37 percent and private equity firm H&Q 8.88 percent.
Local media reported investigators raided the head office of
Hi-Mart and its affiliates, alleging company
executives had funneled 100 billion won ($88.8 million) worth of
corporate funds into offshore bank accounts.
"We will cooperate with prosecutors' investigation as much
as possible," Hi-Mart said in a statement. CEO Sun could not be
reached for comment.
PROFITABLE EXIT
The planned sale of the controlling stake comes less than a
year after Hi-Mart was floated on the South Korean exchange.
Hi-Mart was previously owned by buyout fund Affinity Equity
Partners, which sold its investment in 2008, reaping around $2.1
billion in one of the most highly profitable exits in
Asia.
South Korean retailers Shinsegae Co Ltd and
Lotte Group are considering bidding for the stake. GS Retail
said on Feb. 2 that it had decided not to pursue the
deal after initially indicating interest.
Hi-Mart, which has 301 branches nationwide, recorded an
operating profit of 257.4 billion won ($228.6 million) for 2011,
according to a recent regulatory filing.
Its earnings before interest, tax, deprecation and
amortisation (EBITDA) are forecast at $343 million for the year
to December 2012, according to Thomson Reuters estimates. Retail
businesses are typically sold at about 8-9 times EBITDA, which
translates to an enterprise value of some $3.1 billion.