SEOUL Feb 27 Bidding for a majority stake
in South Korea's Hi-Mart Co Ltd has been delayed,
top shareholder Eugene Corp said, following news
that senior executives of the electronics retailer were being
investigated by prosecutors, sending its shares lower on Monday.
"Potential buyers will be notified of a detailed schedule
later after discussions with the sale manager," Eugene said in a
joint statement with other shareholders.
Initial bids for the 57.6 percent combined stake, which
attracted interest from domestic retailers and also likely from
British grocer Tesco Plc, were due before the end of
February, sources told Reuters previously.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Chris Lewis)