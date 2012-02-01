SEOUL Feb 1 South Korean retail group Shinsegae said on Wednesday it was considering bidding for electronics retailer Hi-Mart.

Shinsegae did not elaborate further in a regulatory filing.

Letters of intent for a combined 57.6 percent stake in Hi-Mart worth around 1 trillion won ($890.19 million) are due on Thursday. ($1 = 1123.3500 Korean won) a (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)