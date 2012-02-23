Feb 23 British grocer Tesco Plc is among bidders expected to express interest in buying a controlling stake in South Korean electronics retailer Hi-Mart Co Ltd, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The top three shareholders of Hi-Mart, including Eugene Corp , have appointed Citigroup Inc to advise on the sale. The 57.6 percent combined stake up for grabs is worth about $900 million based on Hi-Mart's latest share price.

First round bids are due before the end of this month, said the sources, who declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

The sources said it was unclear whether Tesco would submit a formal bid.

Tesco, the world's third-biggest retailer, declined comment.

Tesco has a fully-owned retail business in South Korea, named Homeplus, operating 125 large retail stores and 267 supermarkets.