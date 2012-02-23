Feb 23 British grocer Tesco Plc
is among bidders expected to express interest in buying a
controlling stake in South Korean electronics retailer Hi-Mart
Co Ltd, two sources familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
The top three shareholders of Hi-Mart, including Eugene Corp
, have appointed Citigroup Inc to advise on the
sale. The 57.6 percent combined stake up for grabs is worth
about $900 million based on Hi-Mart's latest share price.
First round bids are due before the end of this month, said
the sources, who declined to be identified as they were not
authorised to speak to the media.
The sources said it was unclear whether Tesco would submit a
formal bid.
Tesco, the world's third-biggest retailer, declined comment.
Tesco has a fully-owned retail business in South Korea,
named Homeplus, operating 125 large retail stores and 267
supermarkets.