BEIJING Dec 14 China will impose
anti-subsidy and anti-dumping duties on imported cars made in
the United States, China's Commerce Ministry said on Wednesday,
the latest in a series of trade disputes between the world's two
largest economies.
The duties will affect major U.S. auto makers General Motors
, Chrysler Group, Ford Motor Company, and foreign
automakers with U.S. production facilities, including BMW
, Honda and Mercedes-Benz, the ministry said in a
statement on its website (www.mofcom.gov.cn).
China's action comes at an awkward time for US-China
relations, with China's currency and trade policies becoming a
focus of criticism for U.S. presidential candidates and as
China's growing diplomatic and military influence raises concern
in the region and beyond.
The ministry said U.S.-produced cars and sport-utility
vehicles (SUVs) benefited from subsidies and had been dumped
into the Chinese market, causing "substantial damage to China's
domestic industry".
Vehicles that have engine capacity of 2.5 litres or more
would be hit with duties ranging from 2.0 percent to 21.5
percent, it said. They will be imposed for two years from
Thursday.
U.S.-China trade tension has been increasing in recent
months, particularly in the solar industry, where tit-for-tat
investigations into accusations of unfair practices have
underscored leaders' warnings of rising protectionism amid
gloomy global economic forecasts.
The auto duties could be a shot across the bow by
China, fed up with with U.S. complaints about its trade
policies, rather than a major swipe at foreign auto makers.
"We do not expect a significant impact on our business in
China due to the duties. We are less affected than other
manufacturers, and we are not unprepared for the measure," a BMW
spokeswoman told Reuters.
Foreign car makers generally do not provide detail on how
much of what they sell in China is imported, but analysts say
that domestically produced cars account for the great bulk of
their sales in the country.
The imported vehicles tend to be at the car maker's
higher-end, more expensive models. General Motors, for example,
imports some Cadillac and SUV models.
Under the new policy, anti-dumping duties on GM cars stand
at 8.9 percent, with the rate for models made by BMW at a plant
in the United States at 2.0 percent, the ministry said.
Chrysler will be hit with anti-dumping duties of 8.8
percent, with duties for other unidentified U.S. automakers set
at 21.5 percent. Cars made by GM are also subject to a 12.9
percent anti-subsidy duty, while the rate for Chrysler models is
6.2 percent.
In 2009, China eclipsed the United States as the world's
largest auto market, but its national car industry remains weak
and fragmented, leaving 70 percent of the market to U.S.,
European, Japanese and, most recently, South Korean makers.
"INFLICT PAIN"
The duties may be a particular setback for Chrysler, which
said in June it wanted to increase Chinese production through
its majority shareholder Fiat SpA's joint venture with Guangzhou
Automobile Group.
"Before expanding local production, you typically try to
increase market share with imports," said Georges Dieng, a
Paris-based analyst with Natixis Securities.
"So while this may not hurt Chrysler much in the short term,
it could hamper their future plans."
Among European manufacturers, BMW has the most exposure to
the new duties because its X-series models are made in the
United States for the Chinese market.
Even so, the 2 percent tariff imposed on BMW imports is
dwarfed by existing import duties and taxes, making it unlikely
to affect sales significantly, Dieng said.
"Clearly, the intention was to inflict pain on the Americans
above all," Dieng said.
Ten years after China joined the World Trade Organization,
experts say it is likely to become more deeply enmeshed in trade
disputes.
More problems for Beijing at the trade governing body will
be partly due to its ever-expanding trade footprint, but also
because the moods of many of its trading partners are souring
over what they see as state support for strategic industries.
Actions against those trade practices have led to what the
U.S. ambassador to the WTO, Michael Punke, last month called an
emerging pattern of China's "reflexive resort to trade actions
in response to legitimate actions taken by the United States or
other trading partners".
The office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) said it
was very disappointed with the duties and would discuss a
response with "stakeholders and Congress".
"We are very disappointed in this action by China. The
United States has previously indicated that China's ...
investigations of imports of automobiles from the United States
appeared to have significant problems," USTR spokeswoman Carol
Guthrie said in an emailed statement.
U.S. officials have said they are not satisfied with the way
China is meeting its obligations in the WTO and would continue
to step up its enforcement activity.
Chinese Commerce Minister Chen Deming said in late November
the country was likely to fight back if other countries resorted
to protectionism.