BRIEF-Vardhman Special Steels March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 47.3 million rupees versus profit 44.5 million rupees year ago
MUMBAI Oct 14 Hindustan Unilever, India's largest consumer goods company, on Wednesday reported a 2.6 percent fall in second-quarter profit, missing analysts' expectations, as it cut prices.
The Indian unit of the Anglo-Dutch consumer group Unilever Plc posted a net profit of 9.62 billion rupees ($147.9 million), down from 9.88 billion rupees a year earlier. Net sales rose 5 percent to 78.20 billion rupees.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 10.43 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 65.0400 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)
* March quarter consol net profit 269,000 rupees versus profit 18.6 million rupees year ago