MUMBAI Oct 14 Hindustan Unilever, India's largest consumer goods company, on Wednesday reported a 2.6 percent fall in second-quarter profit, missing analysts' expectations, as it cut prices.

The Indian unit of the Anglo-Dutch consumer group Unilever Plc posted a net profit of 9.62 billion rupees ($147.9 million), down from 9.88 billion rupees a year earlier. Net sales rose 5 percent to 78.20 billion rupees.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 10.43 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 65.0400 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)