MUMBAI May 9 Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) , India's largest consumer goods firm, said on Monday its fourth-quarter profit rose 7 percent, beating analysts' expectations due to higher sales of its skin care, hair care, and packaged food products.

Net profit for the quarter ended March was 10.90 billion rupees ($164.06 million), compared with 10.18 billion rupees a year earlier. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated a profit of 10.78 billion rupees on average. ($1 = 66.4400 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)