MUMBAI Oct 27 Hindustan Unilever Ltd, the Indian unit of consumer goods giant Unilever Plc , said second-quarter net profit grew 8 percent, in line with estimates as sales remained robust despite the country's slower economic growth.
Standalone net profit rose to 9.88 billion rupees ($161 million) for the three months to Sept. 30 from 9.14 billion rupees a year earlier, Hindustan Unilever said in a statement. The company is two-thirds owned by its Anglo-Dutch parent, and with a market value of close to $27 billion plays a key role in Unilever's Asia operations.
Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 9.88 billion rupees, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters. (1 US dollar = 61.2650 Indian rupee)
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
