Hindustan Unilever second-quarter profit up 16 percent

REUTERS - Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HLL.NS) posted a 16 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, beating estimates.
Profit rose to 12.76 billion rupees ($195.98 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 10.96 billion rupees a year earlier, the diversified consumer goods maker said. bit.ly/2ixAF3g
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated a profit of 11.85 billion rupees on average.
($1 = 65.1100 Indian rupees)
