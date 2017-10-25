FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hindustan Unilever second-quarter profit up 16 percent
Sections
Featured
Cash ban, GST disruptions to cool India's GDP growth
Reuters Poll
Cash ban, GST disruptions to cool India's GDP growth
Women fail to crack glass ceiling as party picks new leaders
China
Women fail to crack glass ceiling as party picks new leaders
Kurds offer to suspend independence drive, seek talks
Middle East
Kurds offer to suspend independence drive, seek talks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
October 25, 2017 / 10:40 AM / in 2 hours

Hindustan Unilever second-quarter profit up 16 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

REUTERS - Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HLL.NS) posted a 16 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, beating estimates.

A pedestrian walks past the Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) headquarters in Mumbai January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Profit rose to 12.76 billion rupees ($195.98 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 10.96 billion rupees a year earlier, the diversified consumer goods maker said. bit.ly/2ixAF3g

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated a profit of 11.85 billion rupees on average.

($1 = 65.1100 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.