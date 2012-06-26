SINGAPORE, June 26 (IFR) - Hindalco Industries, a unit of India's Aditya Birla Group, is poised to announce a INR15bn (USD262.9m) bond sale.

"We have taken a rating and are exploring the market for a possible bond deal," Alphonso Richard Das, President (Finance) at Hindalco Industries, told IFR.

Yesterday, Crisil assigned an AA+ rating to the bond. Various tenors including a 10-year sale are being talked about. A deal might emerge in 1-2 days.

Market sources suggest that the deal could emerge as a bilateral placement to LIC of India, although those rumours could not be confirmed.

Hindalco is a rare issuer. After a gap of many years, the copper and aluminium producer returned to the local bond market in mid-April.

The 10-year deal was priced at 9.55% and doubled to Rs30bn. HDFC Bank and Standard Chartered had equally underwritten that deal.

Those bonds are now traded in the 9.62%-9.65% range.